White Island eruption threat lowered

By AAP Newswire

Threat level for New Zealand's White Island volcano has been lowered. - AAP

The threat level for the New Zealand volcano which killed 21 people last December has been lowered for the first time since the deadly eruption.

On Tuesday, volcanologists at GNS Science placed Whakaari, also known as White Island, at alert level one, signalling minor volcanic unrest.

"Observations and monitoring data over the last few months indicate that Whakaari/White Island has been progressing on a gradual trend back to lower levels of unrest that are typical of the long-term behaviour of this volcano," Steven Sherburn said.

Volcanoes are notoriously difficult to monitor, and Dr Sherburn said "an eruption should still occur with little or no advanced warning".

White Island joins Ruapehu, a volcano in North Island's Tonagariro National Park used for snowsports during the ski season, on level one.

The rest of New Zealand's monitored volcanoes are at alert level zero, signifying no volcanic unrest.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000km arc of volcanoes around the Pacific Ocean.

Among the 21 people who died in last December's eruption were 14 Australians.

