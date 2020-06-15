Filipino news site chief guilty of libel

5370537724001

The head of a Philippine news website critical of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of cyber libel by a Manila court in what is being seen as a test case for media freedom in the country.

Maria Ressa, chief executive of Rappler (www.rappler.com), was charged with cyber libel over a 2012 article, updated in 2014, that linked a businessman to murder and trafficking of humans and drugs, citing information contained in an intelligence report from an unspecified agency.