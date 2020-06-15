France will overturn no statue: Macron

5370537724001

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the "noble struggle" against discrimination risks being led astray by "communitarianism" and a "hateful, false rewriting of the past".

"I tell you very clearly this evening, my dear compatriots: the Republic will not wipe out any trace or any name from its history. It will forget none of its works. It will overturn no statue," Macron said in a televised address.