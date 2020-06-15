World

France will overturn no statue: Macron

By AAP Newswire

Emmanuel Macron - AAP

1 of 1

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the "noble struggle" against discrimination risks being led astray by "communitarianism" and a "hateful, false rewriting of the past".

"I tell you very clearly this evening, my dear compatriots: the Republic will not wipe out any trace or any name from its history. It will forget none of its works. It will overturn no statue," Macron said in a televised address.

France needed to look "lucidly, together, at all our history, all our memory," he argued, in particular its colonial relationship with Africa "to build a possible present and future on both sides of the Mediterranean".

The process demanded "a will to establish the truth but under no circumstances revisiting or denying what we are," he insisted.

Latest articles

News

New but non-active COVID-19 case recorded in Shepparton

The Greater Shepparton region has recorded a new but non-active COVID-19 case, while Kyabram will be targeted as part of the latest coronavirus testing blitz. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case was isolating in hotel...

Morgan Dyer
News

Drum outlines his plans for the year ahead

Damian Drum must have wondered what his government had let itself in for after its stunning come-from-behind victory in the 2019 federal election. The Member for Nicholls said the Nationals and their Liberal partners went from the giddy highs of...

Morgan Dyer
News

Grants available to host children’s celebrations

Not-for-profit organisations and local councils across the Greater Shepparton region are encouraged to apply for grants to celebrate Children’s Week. The annual celebration will be held from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, November 1, and...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

Pandemic ‘far from over’ amid record cases

The WHO says the pandemic is far from over as daily cases hit a record high, with the bulk of them from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ Council takes down Hamilton statue

The removal of a statue of Captain John Hamilton, in the city named after him, will prompt further soul searching in New Zealand.

AAP Newswire
World

New virus cases hit daily record in Sweden

Health officials say Sweden has registered a record 1474 new cases of the coronavirus in one day as testing for the virus increases.

AAP Newswire