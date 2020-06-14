World

Brazil registers 42,720 coronavirus deaths

By AAP Newswire

Cemetery workers exhume the remains of people - AAP

Brazil has registered 850,514 confirmed cases of new coronavirus and the total death toll has now reached 42,720.

The Ministry of Health said on Saturday Brazil had registered 21,704 new cases over the last 24 hours and 892 deaths.

The country now has the second-highest death toll from COVID-19 behind the United States, figures from Johns Hopkins University suggest.

Brazil's biggest city, Sao Paulo, is freeing up space at its graveyards during the pandemic by digging up the bones of people buried in the past and storing their bagged remains in large metal containers.

The remains of people who died at least three years ago will be exhumed and put in numbered bags, then stored temporarily in 12 storage containers the city's funeral service has purchased.

