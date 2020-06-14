Atlanta’s top cop resigns after shooting

Atlanta's police chief has resigned, less than 24 hours after a black man was killed by an Atlanta officer during a struggle following a field sobriety test.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced during a news conference on Saturday that she had accepted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

Police were called to the restaurant on a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the drive-thru lane as customers waited in line, the GBI said. The agency identified the man who was fatally shot as 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

Police say Brooks was shot after he snatched an officer's Taser and pointed it back at the officer while fleeing, the head of the Georgia agency investigating the case said.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said the Friday night shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant was captured by a security camera as well as by witnesses' mobile phones. Reynolds said the GBI would share the security camera footage with the public later on Saturday.

"In a circumstance like this where an officer is involved in the use of deadly force, the public has a right to know what happened," Reynolds told a news conference on a day when protesters gathered at the scene of the shooting and in other areas of Atlanta.

The shooting came at a time of heightened tension over police brutality and calls for reforms across the US following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Atlanta was among US cities where large crowds of protesters took to the streets.

A crowd of demonstrators gathered Saturday outside the Atlanta restaurant where Brooks was shot. Gerald Griggs, an attorney and a vice president of Atlanta's NAACP chapter, estimated there were 150 people protesting at the scene as he walked with them Saturday afternoon.

"The people are upset," Griggs said. "They want to know why their dear brother Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed when he was merely asleep on the passenger side and not doing anything."

Even though Brooks struggled with officers, Griggs said, "they could have used nonlethal force to take him down."

