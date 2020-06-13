World

R number for England is 0.8-1.0: UK govt

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson - AAP

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in England is between 0.8 and 1.0, the government says, a range slightly higher than for the UK as a whole, where it remains between 0.7 and 0.9.

The higher limit was above 1.0 in the southwest of England, where the range was 0.8-1.1.

The government said the most likely estimate was in the middle of the range.

The reproduction - or "R" - number has been one of the key measures used by the government in deciding when lockdown measures can be eased.

It represents the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to.

An R number above 1 can lead very rapidly to exponential growth.

The R number for the UK as a whole was unchanged at between 0.7-0.9 for a second week.

The percentage of people in the community who have the virus had fallen from about 0.4 per cent at the end of April to 0.06 per cent in the two weeks to June 7, according to estimates by the Office of National Statistics published on Friday.

When there are only a small number of cases, estimates of R become less robust and less useful in determining the state of the epidemic, the government said.

The UK's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 202 to 41,481 on June 11, according to government data released on Friday.

