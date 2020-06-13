World

Bomb in Pakistani city kills 1, wounds 15

By AAP Newswire

Bomb site in Rawalpindi - AAP

A powerful bomb has exploded at a crowded bazaar in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi, killing at least one person and wounding 15, police and government officials say.

Initially police only said it was an explosion but authorities later confirmed the blast was from a bomb that had been planted by the roadside near an electric pole in the Saddar neighbourhood.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place while people were buying fruit from street vendors.

The slain victim was a fruit seller.

Among the 15 wounded were three children, police officer Mohammad Afzal, said.

Pakistani TV stations and videos on social media showed a road littered with fruit and broken glass from shop windows.

