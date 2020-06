HK rejects UK criticism of security law

The Hong Kong government has hit back at a report by Britain criticising Beijing's move to impose national security legislation on the global financial hub, saying the report is "inaccurate and biased".

The British government says the proposed security law is a clear violation of China's international obligations and a breach of the "one country, two systems" formula that has governed the former British colony since its handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

"There is still time for China to reconsider, to step back from the brink and respect Hong Kong's autonomy and respect its own international obligations," British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab says in the foreword to his government's six-monthly report on Hong Kong.

He says a solution to the unrest fomented by a year of frequently violent pro-democracy rallies in the city "must come from Hong Kong, and cannot be imposed from mainland China".

However, the Hong Kong government says it firmly opposes the report's "inaccurate and biased remarks on the national security law and the high degree of autonomy enjoyed by (Hong Kong)."

Hong Kong and Beijing have insisted the security legislation will focus on small numbers of "troublemakers" who pose a threat to national security and will not curb freedoms or hurt investors.

"Any allegation that the law will undermine Hong Kong people's freedoms and 'one country, two systems' is no more than alarmist speculation and simply fallacious," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

It said the law would help better protect the rights of Hong Kong people while restoring stability.

The exchange over the security legislation, which is expected to be implemented by September, came as the financial centre marked the anniversary of a major protest that saw a turning point in the city's pro-democracy movement.

On June 12 last year, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters rallied in the heart of the business district against a proposed bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

While the bill was withdrawn in September, the protest movement evolved into broader appeals for democracy amid fears Beijing was reneging on its pledge to give Hong Kongers freedoms not enjoyed in the mainland.

Protests are planned in the city on Friday night.

Britain has been joined by the United States, Australia and Canada in criticising the proposed security laws.