Virus could increase extreme poor to 1.1bn

5370537724001

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty and swell the total number of those living on less than $A 3.00 a day worldwide to more than 1 billion.

Researchers from King's College London and Australian National University analysed a number of scenarios, using the World Bank's various poverty lines - from extreme poverty, defined as living on $A 3.00 a day or less, to higher poverty lines of living on less than $A 8.00 a day.