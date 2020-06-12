World

Trump move for standard on use of force

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump at a Dalllas event.

US President Donald Trump says his administration will call on police departments to adopt national standards for use of force, in his first policy proposal to the Black Lives Matter protests.

Speaking at a campaign-style event at a Dallas church, Trump added more money would be invested in police training. He repeatedly stated his support for police and said progress would not be made by labelling millions of Americans as racist.

"In recent days, there has been vigorous discussion about how to ensure fairness, equality and justice for all of our people," Trump said.

"Unfortunately, there's some trying to stoke division and to push an extreme agenda - which we won't go for - that will produce only more poverty, more crime, more suffering. This includes radical efforts to defund, dismantle and disband the police," he added.

Trump's comments were his first proposing any action on policing and race following the death on May 25 of George Floyd, an African-American man, when a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

His death prompted a wave of protests in US cities and abroad, re-energising the racial justice movement.

The administration's policing proposals fall well short of those embraced by Democrats in Congress who are moving forward with reform legislation that could come to a vote by July 4 in the House of Representatives. Republicans, who control the Senate, are working on a separate proposal.

Trump also said his administration wanted to foster economic development in minority communities, address healthcare disparities by race and provide more school choice.

