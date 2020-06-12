World

US army officer regrets Trump church walk

By AAP Newswire

Mark Milley - AAP

1 of 1

Top US military officer Mark Milley says he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church through Lafayette Square, where he was photographed in his combat uniform with the presidential entourage.

"My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics," Milley said.

"As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it."

Trump's June 1 walk through the park to pose with a bible at a church came after authorities used pepper spray and flash bangs to clear the park and streets of largely peaceful protesters.

Milley said his presence and the photographs compromised his commitment to a military divorced from politics.

"I should not have been there," Milley said in remarks to a National Defense University commencement ceremony.

After protesters were cleared from the Lafayette Square area, Trump led an entourage that included Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper to St John's Episcopal Church, where he held up a bible for photographers and then returned to the White House.

Latest articles

News

Living with dignity and difference

Shepparton’s Kaz Gurney has lived many lives — husband and father, scientist, farmer, park ranger, milk bar owner, lawyer. But her most fulfilling, and perhaps her most courageous role, has been her life as a woman. John Lewis talked to the...

John Lewis
News

SAM drawing wall returns to life with local colour

Using the water and fruit of Shepparton to colour the foyer at Riverlinks Eastbank is a fitting way to announce the return of art and life to the heart of the city. Castlemaine-based artist Jahnne Pasco-White is busy painting the 38th Drawing Wall...

John Lewis
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Pandemic ‘far from over’ amid record cases

The WHO says the pandemic is far from over as daily cases hit a record high, with the bulk of them from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

AAP Newswire
World

Asia protests embrace Black Lives Matter

Weekend protests not only in Europe, but also Asia and Australia, have taken off as thousands embrace the Black Lives Movement over the murder of George Floyd.

AAP Newswire
World

A buoyant Trump claims victory on economy

A triumphant Donald Trump has described new US job figures as a ‘rocket recovery’ but economists say the true picture may not have emerged.

AAP Newswire