Pompeo promises probe into Seven beating

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department will do its best to investigate the police beating of a Seven Network reporter and cameraman outside the White House.

Amelia Brace and Tim Myers were broadcasting live back to Australia last week when US Park Police aggressively cleared demonstrators out of Washington DC's Lafayette Square so US President Donald Trump could pose for photos outside a church holding a bible.

Ms Brace was struck with a truncheon, Tim Myers was punched and hit with a riot shield and both were hit with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had asked the Australian Ambassador to the US, Arthur Sinodinos, to look into what took place.

"I know there have been concerns from some countries of their reporters having been treated inappropriately here," Mr Pompeo told reporters in Washington DC on Wednesday.

"We've seen some of those allegations come into the State Department.

"You should know, those countries should know, we will handle them in a completely appropriate way.

"We will do our best to investigate them to the extent the State Department is capable of doing that and we will address them in a way that is appropriate to try to address any concerns those nations may have about their journalists, who we, too, do our level best to protect."

Two US Park Police officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

Lafayette Square was packed with demonstrators following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mr Pompeo rejected comparisons between American authorities' tough tactics with media members to tactics used by China in Hong Kong.

Seven's director of news and public affairs Craig McPherson described the police actions as "nothing short of wanton thuggery".