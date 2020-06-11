World

Pompeo promises probe into Seven beating

By AAP Newswire

Police forcibly moved protesters so Trump could hold up a bible. - AAP

1 of 1

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department will do its best to investigate the police beating of a Seven Network reporter and cameraman outside the White House.

Amelia Brace and Tim Myers were broadcasting live back to Australia last week when US Park Police aggressively cleared demonstrators out of Washington DC's Lafayette Square so US President Donald Trump could pose for photos outside a church holding a bible.

Ms Brace was struck with a truncheon, Tim Myers was punched and hit with a riot shield and both were hit with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had asked the Australian Ambassador to the US, Arthur Sinodinos, to look into what took place.

"I know there have been concerns from some countries of their reporters having been treated inappropriately here," Mr Pompeo told reporters in Washington DC on Wednesday.

"We've seen some of those allegations come into the State Department.

"You should know, those countries should know, we will handle them in a completely appropriate way.

"We will do our best to investigate them to the extent the State Department is capable of doing that and we will address them in a way that is appropriate to try to address any concerns those nations may have about their journalists, who we, too, do our level best to protect."

Two US Park Police officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

Lafayette Square was packed with demonstrators following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mr Pompeo rejected comparisons between American authorities' tough tactics with media members to tactics used by China in Hong Kong.

Seven's director of news and public affairs Craig McPherson described the police actions as "nothing short of wanton thuggery".

Latest articles

Sport

Gyms to reopen

Fitness fanatics in the Southern Riverina will finally be allowed to head back to the gym from next week. Gyms, indoor pools, yoga and dance studios are allowed to reopen from June 13 under revised state Coronavirus restrictions. Community centres...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

2020 season still on the cards

The Murray Football Netball League season will go ahead in 2020 ... as soon as a reasonable crowd is allowed to spectate. The MFNL executive and club presidents met on the proposal Monday night, agreeing that government restrictions and return to...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Picola & District FNL announce return to play date

The Picola and District “Sungold” Football Netball League have announced a return to play as of July 11. PDFNL is aiming to run with a 13 round draw, top eight and a four week final series. The decision follows consideration of club feedback...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

World

Pandemic ‘far from over’ amid record cases

The WHO says the pandemic is far from over as daily cases hit a record high, with the bulk of them from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

AAP Newswire
World

A buoyant Trump claims victory on economy

A triumphant Donald Trump has described new US job figures as a ‘rocket recovery’ but economists say the true picture may not have emerged.

AAP Newswire
World

June 15: NZ’s COVID-19 elimination day

New Zealand is 11 days away from a symbolic declaration it has eliminated COVID-19.

AAP Newswire