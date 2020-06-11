World

NASCAR bans Confederate flag at races

By AAP Newswire

Nascar Confederate flag - AAP

1 of 1

NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues, formally severing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism.

The move comes amid social unrest around the globe following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis while being detained by several white police officers.

Protests have roiled the nation for days and Confederate monuments are being taken down across the South - the tradtiional fan base for NASCAR.

Confederate flags have been a familiar sight at NASCAR races over its 72-year history, dotting the infield atop RVs or being waved by fans in the grandstands, though the stock car series with its roots in moonshine running has in recent years taken cautious steps to sever the connection.

The issue was pushed to the fore this week as Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was "no place" for them in the sport. At long last, NASCAR obliged.

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said.

"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

NASCAR said it would have no additional comment.

The move was announced before Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway where Wallace, an Alabama native, was driving Richard Petty Motorsports' No. 43 Chevrolet with a (hash)BlackLivesMatter paint scheme.

Wallace was praised for his stance on Twitter from several athletes, including NBA star LeBron James, and for using the scheme in the race.

NASCAR did not address how it would enforce the policy or what might happen for fans who bringing the Confederate flag to the track.

Latest articles

Finance

CBA hit with class action over insurance

Slater and Gordon says a class action lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank, alleging the financial institution sold customers insurance products they couldn’t use.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Consumer confidence stages full recovery

Westpac’s Consumer confidence index rose 6.3 per cent in June, after 16.4 per cent gain in May, to be back where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Harvey Norman sales up, overseas down

Harvey Norman has reported a second half sales surge for its Australian stores, but the overseas counterparts have been hit harder by coronavirus closures.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Pandemic ‘far from over’ amid record cases

The WHO says the pandemic is far from over as daily cases hit a record high, with the bulk of them from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

AAP Newswire
World

A buoyant Trump claims victory on economy

A triumphant Donald Trump has described new US job figures as a ‘rocket recovery’ but economists say the true picture may not have emerged.

AAP Newswire
World

June 15: NZ’s COVID-19 elimination day

New Zealand is 11 days away from a symbolic declaration it has eliminated COVID-19.

AAP Newswire