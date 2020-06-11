World

Impact of seasons on virus unclear: WHO

By AAP Newswire

Mike Ryan - AAP

1 of 1

It is unclear how the arrival of winter in the southern hemisphere will affect the coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organisation's emergencies program Mike Ryan says.

"We don't know how the coronavirus is going to be," Ryan said during a virtual press conference.

"Right now, we have no data to suggest that the virus will behave more aggressively or transmit more efficiently or not," Ryan said, adding that the impact of summer's arrival in the northern hemisphere was also unclear.

"We cannot rely on an expectation that the season or the temperature will be the answer to (the disease's spread)," he said.

Latest articles

National

PM ratchets up border pressure on states

The Morrison government has applied more pressure on states to make it clear when borders will reopen for interstate travel amid calls to help aviation.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria watches local virus transmission

Authorities in Victoria are locking down venues where a coronavirus-infected person might have been in contact with others.

AAP Newswire
National

Rescued Victorian teenager ‘in good shape’

A 14-year-old boy is alive and back with his family after spending two nights in the Victorian bush in freezing temperatures.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Pandemic ‘far from over’ amid record cases

The WHO says the pandemic is far from over as daily cases hit a record high, with the bulk of them from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

AAP Newswire
World

A buoyant Trump claims victory on economy

A triumphant Donald Trump has described new US job figures as a ‘rocket recovery’ but economists say the true picture may not have emerged.

AAP Newswire
World

June 15: NZ’s COVID-19 elimination day

New Zealand is 11 days away from a symbolic declaration it has eliminated COVID-19.

AAP Newswire