World

Trump eyes executive order on US policing

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump could take policy action on race and policing via an executive order, his spokeswoman has told Fox News in an interview as lawmakers in Congress move forward with their proposals.

"We do believe that we'll have proactive policy prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

She declined to offer specifics, saying the president was still weighing various possibilities.

The potential for executive action comes as both Democrats and Republicans in Congress push forward with proposals aimed at addressing police reform amid massive protests sparked by last month's death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died while in police custody.

House Democrats on Monday unveiled a sweeping bill that would ban chokeholds, require body cameras for federal law enforcement officers and restrict the use of lethal force, among other steps, while Senate Republicans on Tuesday said they were working on their own proposal.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary for Homeland Security, declined to provide details about what action Trump is considering.

"You will see a mix of legislative proposals that we can work on a bipartisan basis, just like the president did with criminal justice reform, and executive actions he can take on his own," Cuccinelli told Fox Business Network.

Trump signed bipartisan legislation in 2018 that changed sentencing requirements and the treatment of federal prisoners.

Latest articles

Opinion

Counting steps in my sleep - not sheep | Opinion

For the first time in my life I wish I was a sleepwalker. This sudden realisation came to me on my 9447th step (yes, exactly) Sunday night while walking laps around my kitchen, in a figure eight, so I wouldn’t fall asleep. Yes, I have started...

Tyla Harrington
Opinion

An apostrophe does not make that word plural. I promise.

SANDY LLOYD IS BIG FAN OF PUNCTUATION I have a cartoon pinned to the wall next to my desk at work. It shows Apostrophe Man standing over a hapless cafe owner who is writing the word Specials on a blackboard outside his shop. But he has put an...

Sandy Lloyd
Opinion

Racism: What does real change look like?

The issue of racism is not black or white, literally. It’s grey. In today’s world, racism can be subtle. You can feel it, yet can’t quite describe it. That’s why anti-racism protests and demonstrations will fall short if we...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Pandemic ‘far from over’ amid record cases

The WHO says the pandemic is far from over as daily cases hit a record high, with the bulk of them from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

AAP Newswire
World

A buoyant Trump claims victory on economy

A triumphant Donald Trump has described new US job figures as a ‘rocket recovery’ but economists say the true picture may not have emerged.

AAP Newswire
World

June 15: NZ’s COVID-19 elimination day

New Zealand is 11 days away from a symbolic declaration it has eliminated COVID-19.

AAP Newswire