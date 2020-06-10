Voting problems in US state of Georgia

Voters have encountered long lines and problems with voting machines during a chaotic day of in-person balloting in Georgia, the latest US state to struggle to conduct elections amid the health worries of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Republicans and Democrats blamed each other for the difficulties, and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office will investigate problems in two counties that are Democratic strongholds in an effort to resolve the issues before the November general election.

The missteps in Georgia, which had delayed its primary from March, are likely to raise alarms about how well states will handle voting if the coronavirus is still raging when Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden meet in the Novmber 3 presidential election.

Many voters on Tuesday complained of hours-long waits and voting machines that were not operating. Raffensperger says the problems were most acute in metropolitan Atlanta's Fulton and DeKalb counties, although the Georgia Democratic Party says it received reports of problems "in every corner of the state".

Local news stations showed there were still long lines in some Atlanta polling places at midnight.

The primary was the first use of Georgia's new voting equipment, which added a paper ballot back-up, and officials say there were reports some locations struggled to start the machines, did not receive the equipment necessary to start on time or did not train poll workers properly on handling them.

Polling locations had been reduced in many counties amid a shortage of poll workers because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. About one million Georgians voted absentee by mail, Raffensperger's office says, and another 325,000 already had cast ballots in person during early voting.

Raffensperger, who sent absentee ballot request forms to the state's 6.9 million active voters, on Tuesday called the voting situation in parts of Fulton and DeKalb counties "unacceptable" and opened an investigation.

But Democrats said the responsibility belonged to Raffensperger, with DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond, a Democrat, calling for an investigation of Raffensperger's office.

Voting rights groups said the experience was particularly difficult in precincts serving low-income and minority neighbourhoods, and worried thousands of voters might have been disenfranchised.

The problems follow similar complaints and confusion during an April primary in Wisconsin, and last week in Pennsylvania, Indiana and Washington D.C.

Georgia was one of five states choosing candidates for the White House and Congress on Tuesday. Voters in Nevada, South Carolina, North Dakota and West Virginia also held primaries.

Early on Wednesday, Jon Ossoff, 33, led a large field of Georgia Democrats in early results in the race for the party's nomination to take on Republican senator David Perdue.

Ossoff faced six Democrats but with 93 per cent of precincts counted at midnight, he was just short of the 50 per cent of the vote needed to avoid an August 11 run-off for the nomination. Perdue has no primary challengers.