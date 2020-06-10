World

Biden addresses racism at Floyd funeral

By AAP Newswire

In a video message played at George Floyd's funeral in Houston, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has offered his condolences to the family and addressed racial injustice in America.

While speaking to Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna in the pre-recorded message, Biden pointed out the young girl's bravery and asked the public to question why so many black Americans have lost their lives across the country.

"You're so brave," said Biden.

"No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have asked for generations: Why? Why is daddy gone?

"In looking through your eyes, we should also be asking ourselves why the answer is so often too cruel and painful. Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life?" added Biden.

In the approximately five-minute video, the former Vice President went on to address the racial injustices that are happening throughout the US, saying "We cannot leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul, from systemic abuse that still plagues American life."

Biden met privately with Floyd's family during the public viewing funeral that was held on Monday in Houston, where thousands lined up to pay their respects to Floyd.

Tuesday's funeral comes 16 days after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

His death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world, leading people to rally around the slogan "defund the police."

Although Biden has said he does not agree with the idea of defunding the police, he has said he would look into reforming police departments.

