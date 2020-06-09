Chauvin’s bail raised in brief appearance

5370537724001

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, has been raised to $US1.25 million ($A1.78 million) at a hearing.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.