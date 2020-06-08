World

China defends its coronavirus response

By AAP Newswire

A train commuter in Beijing. - AAP

1 of 1

Senior Chinese officials have released a lengthy report defending the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic and saying that China had provided information in a timely and transparent manner.

China "wasted no time" in sharing information such as the genome sequence for the new virus with the World Health Organisation as well as relevant countries and regional organisations, according to the report.

An Associated Press investigation found that government labs sat on releasing the genetic map of the virus for more than a week in January, delaying its identification in a third country and the sharing of information needed to develop tests, drugs and a vaccine.

National Health Commission Chairman Ma Xiaowei did not address the specific findings in the AP report, but said it "seriously goes against the facts".

He added that there were many unknowns in the early stage of the outbreak and that it took time to gather evidence and figure out the characteristics of the new virus.

"The Chinese government did not delay or cover up anything," he said.

"Instead, we have immediately reported virus data and relevant information about the epidemic to the international community and made an important contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic around the world."

He ticked off a series of government actions from a detailed timeline in the government report.

The timeline says that China began updating the WHO on a regular basis on January 3 and that the head of China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention briefed the head of the US CDC on January 4.

US officials have been critical of China's early response, adding to a deterioration of US-China relations over trade and technology and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Asked how China would repair its relations with the rest of the world, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said that cooperation over the pandemic had improved ties with most other countries.

"Certain countries go against the tide of history. To disguise their inadequate response to COVID-19, they insanely smeared and slandered China ... . In response to such scapegoating practice, China will certainly fight back," he said, without naming the US.

Wuhan, where the first cases of the virus were detected late last year, was the hardest-hit part of China in the outbreak.

Latest articles

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Air NZ has 800-day plan to healthy profits

Air New Zealand is looking to cut labour costs as the flag carrier forecast revenue for the next financial year to more than half from recent levels.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Services, business conditions ease in May

Business conditions and activity across the services sector continued to contract in May, data from the AI group shows, although the fall has slowed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Biden vows to heal US wounds, slams Trump

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has blistered Donald Trump, as sometimes violent protests rock major cities, saying America is “crying out for leadership”.

AAP Newswire
World

Democrats slam Trump over troop threat

US President Donald Trump’s threat to call in the military to quell protests has been slammed by Democrat law makers, one labelling him a “dictator”.

AAP Newswire
World

June 15: NZ’s COVID-19 elimination day

New Zealand is 11 days away from a symbolic declaration it has eliminated COVID-19.

AAP Newswire