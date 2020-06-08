World

Samsung heir awaits new jail decision

By AAP Newswire

After more than two years of freedom, Samsung Group heir Jay Y Lee has appeared in a South Korean court which will rule whether he will be sent back to jail over new allegations of accounting fraud at the country's top conglomerate.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Lee, over the accounting fraud probe and a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates that they said helped facilitate Lee's plan to assume greater control of the group.

Lee, 51, wearing a face mask and a dark suit did not answer questions from reporters before entering the court.

After the hearing, he is expected to head to a detention centre to await the judge's decision, expected on Monday or early Tuesday.

Samsung on Friday denied the allegation of stock-manipulation against Lee, saying it was "beyond common sense" to claim Lee was involved in the decision-making.

In a further statement over the weekend, the group said the lengthy probe is weighing on management, which is in a "crisis" at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and US-China trade disputes are adding to uncertainty.

The company declined to make Lee available for comment.

He served in jail for about one year until February 2018 for his role in a bribery scandal in which he was accused of giving horses as gifts to win support from the government of former President Park Geun-hye for the merger.

The merger increased his control of the group - and of its crown jewel, Samsung Electronics Co, South Korea's biggest company.

His father, Lee Kun-hee, has been ailing for some time.

