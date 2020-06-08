Samsung heir awaits new jail decision

5370537724001

After more than two years of freedom, Samsung Group heir Jay Y Lee has appeared in a South Korean court which will rule whether he will be sent back to jail over new allegations of accounting fraud at the country's top conglomerate.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Lee, over the accounting fraud probe and a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates that they said helped facilitate Lee's plan to assume greater control of the group.