World

Pakistan building collapse kills one

By AAP Newswire

Collapsed building in Karachi - AAP

1 of 1

At least one person has been killed in southern Pakistan after a five-storey residential building collapsed in the port city of Karachi, officials say.

"(The) five-storey building was being evacuated when it collapsed," said Mahmood Hashim, a local administration officer who was present at the site in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood.

It is feared that the number of deaths may increase.

At least 40 people were living in the building and it is not known how many were present at the time of collapse late on Sunday, according to the official.

Hashim said at least five injured people were rescued and taken to hospital.

Local media broadcast images of the collapsed building and reported that the residents were issued notices to leave six months ago due to its dilapidated state.

Army soldiers also joined the rescue operation to search for the survivors.

Safety codes for the construction of buildings are often ignored in Pakistan and there had been several such accidents in the past in Karachi.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Biden vows to heal US wounds, slams Trump

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has blistered Donald Trump, as sometimes violent protests rock major cities, saying America is “crying out for leadership”.

AAP Newswire
World

Democrats slam Trump over troop threat

US President Donald Trump’s threat to call in the military to quell protests has been slammed by Democrat law makers, one labelling him a “dictator”.

AAP Newswire