World

French death toll lowest since mid-March

By AAP Newswire

Visitors in Versailles, near Paris - AAP

1 of 1

France has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus death toll since mid-March, with just 13 hospital deaths of COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,155 people with the coronavirus have died in French hospitals and nursing homes since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest officials figures.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is the fifth-highest in the world.

The last time the daily toll had been lower was on March 14, with 12 deaths, before France imposed a strict country-wide lockdown on March 17 to slow the spread of the virus.

However, weekend figures are often lower than during the week, as there are still frequent late additions and because deaths in nursing homes are currently no longer reported daily.

France's coronavirus death toll, at one point among the highest in Europe, has continued to decline as the country enters a second phase of easing lockdown measure, including the reopening of restaurants, starting at the beginning of June.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Moore guides Love to 1000 Guineas triumph

Ryan Moore guided Love to victory at Newmarket on Sunday to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a sixth success in the 1,000 Guineas.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

New-look Avdulla emerges from form slump

After enduring a winless period in the saddle, jockey Brenton Avdulla has bounced back in style with a flurry of Randwick victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Maher, Eustace in premierships contention

Co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are in contention for premierships nationally and in Victoria with less than two months of the season remaining.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Biden vows to heal US wounds, slams Trump

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has blistered Donald Trump, as sometimes violent protests rock major cities, saying America is “crying out for leadership”.

AAP Newswire
World

Democrats slam Trump over troop threat

US President Donald Trump’s threat to call in the military to quell protests has been slammed by Democrat law makers, one labelling him a “dictator”.

AAP Newswire