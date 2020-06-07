World

UK protesters clash with mounted police

By AAP Newswire

Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London - AAP

British anti-racism protesters have clashed with mounted police after thousands gathered in central London to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After a largely peaceful Saturday, small numbers of protesters near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence threw bottles at police, and mounted officers charged at protesters to push them back. One officer required hospital treatment after falling from her horse, police said.

Later a group of protesters attacked a dummy resembling US President Donald Trump, while others threw flares.

More than a thousand protesters marched past the US Embassy on the south bank of the River Thames.

Thousands of protesters also crowded into the square outside parliament, holding "Black Lives Matter" placards and ignoring government advice to avoid large gatherings due to the risk from coronavirus.

Saturday's protests reflect global anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of Floyd when a white police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as fellow officers stood by.

Demonstrations also took place in other British, European and Asian cities on Saturday, after tens of thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" marched through central London on Wednesday.

Reclusive street artist Banksy published a new artwork online showing the US flag being set alight by a candle that formed part of a memorial to an anonymous, black, silhouetted figure.

Before Saturday's protest in London, the US ambassador to Britain condemned Floyd's death and said the United States needed to do more to fight racism and injustice.

