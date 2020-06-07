World

Prosecutors trawl McCann suspect’s records

By AAP Newswire

Praia da Luz, in Portugal's Algarve coast - AAP

Portugal prosecutors plan to pore over their files to see if a German man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann has a criminal record there.

Germany is investigating a 43-year-old German national on suspicion of murder, the Braunschweig state prosecutor said on Thursday.

Lawyer Jan-Christian Hochmann confirmed on Saturday he was representing the suspect, Christian B, but declined to comment.

German police said on Wednesday the suspect lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and worked in the catering industry while also burgling holiday flats and drug dealing.

Madeleine disappeared in the southern Algarve region in 2007.

The suspect is currently in detention over a different matter.

The prosecutor general's office in Portugal said on Friday there were no records of crimes committed by the suspect in the Algarve.

However on Saturday, asked specifically about German court documents citing his past convictions in Portugal and his own confession in a German court of at least two cases of theft, the prosecutor's office said they would look again.

"Given the new elements that have arisen, we will revise our search," the office said.

The Portuguese prosecutors said on Friday the only records they had of the suspect were five requests for international judiciary co-operation, at least one related to the McCann case.

They would not say if the man had ever been investigated in Portugal in relation to the McCann case.

Madeleine, aged 3, vanished from her bedroom on May 3, 2007, while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the Algarve resort of Praia da Luz, sparking an international search.

In Germany, the Braunschweig state prosecutor said on Thursday the suspect was a sex offender with multiple convictions, including for sexual abuse of children, and that authorities assumed the child was dead. No body has ever been found.

Joaquim Braz, 50, who lives near Praia da Luz, said he remembered the suspect.

"I didn't like him very much. I remember him very well but he kept to himself," Braz said.

