World

China warns against travel to Australia

By AAP Newswire

Australian Parliament flag pole behind roof of the Chinese embassy - AAP

1 of 1

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has advised the public to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against Chinese people in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement on Friday evening.

It did not give any specific examples of such discrimination or violence.

Asians of various backgrounds have said they have been harassed since the outbreak of the coronavirus, including in the United States.

China issued a warning to tourists travelling to the US earlier this year after some said they were mistreated in connection with the outbreak.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Saturday preview of Flemington races

Welcome back for another edition of Payney’s Punt, as we again cast our eye over tomorrow’s packed day of racing. There is Group One racing north of the border tomorrow, with the JJ Atkins and Stradbroke Handicap at Queensland’s Eagle Farm. But as...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL | Part two

Welcome back to part two of The News’ foray into VFL/AFL players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League. With help from the GVL and its clubs, we kicked things off a fortnight ago by delving into the numbers surrounding the list of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Bowls - East Shepparton signs Brent Reiner as coach

Brent Reiner will take charge of East Shepparton ahead of the upcoming Goulburn Valley Bowls Division season. Having recently played at City of Echuca — and before that Moama — in the Campaspe Valley Bowls Division, Reiner has a strong...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

‘I can’t breathe’ slogan at US protests

Protests over the death of George Floyd have spread to at least twelve US states, with his name added to a list of black victims of police killings.

AAP Newswire