US demonstrators vow to sustain momentum

By AAP Newswire

The National Cathedral in Washington DC.

US protesters stirred by the death of George Floyd have vowed to turn an extraordinary outpouring of grief into a sustained movement as demonstrations shifted to a calmer, but no less determined, focus on addressing racial injustice.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died in police custody, the city agreed to ban police chokeholds and require officers to intervene any time they see unauthorised force by another officer.

The changes are part of a stipulation between the city and state officials who launched a civil rights investigation into Floyd's death.

The City Council is expected to approve the agreement, which will be enforceable in court, later on Friday.

By early afternoon, demonstrations resumed for an 11th day around the country with continued momentum as the mood of the protests largely shifted from explosive anger to more peaceful calls for change.

Formal and impromptu memorials to Floyd stretched from Minneapolis to North Carolina, where family were gathering on Saturday to mourn him, and beyond.

Josiah Roebuck, a Kennesaw State University student and organiser of a demonstration that drew about 100 people on Friday in an Atlanta suburb, said he was confident that momentum will be maintained.

"Once you start, you're going to see this every day," said Roebuck, who said he attended multiple other Atlanta-area protests.

He added: "I just want minorities to be represented properly."

Protests around the country had initially been marred by the setting of fires and smashing of windows, but Friday marked at least the third day of more subdued demonstrations, including a heartfelt tribute to Floyd on Thursday in Minneapolis that drew family members, celebrities, politicians and civil rights advocates.

At the service, strong calls were made for meaningful changes in policing and the criminal justice system.

