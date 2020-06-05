World

BA’s parent mulls UK quarantine challenge

By AAP Newswire

British Airways - AAP

1 of 1

British Airways' parent company IAG is considering launching a legal challenge against the UK government's looming 14-day quarantine rule for incoming travellers.

Willie Walsh, the chief executive of IAG, told Sky News on Friday there had been no consultation with the industry before the legislation was brought in, and the new rules would ruin the airline's chances of flying in July.

"We think it is irrational, we think it is disproportionate and we are giving consideration to a legal challenge to this legislation," Walsh said.

"I wrote to MPs (lawmakers) last night to say this initiative has in effect torpedoed our opportunity to get flying in July."

Walsh expected other airlines to follow suit.

The quarantine rule states that from 8 June, those arriving in Britain from abroad need to stay at home for 14 days, deterring people from booking holidays in a huge setback for the embattled travel industry.

British Airways, along with rivals such as easyJet and Ryanair, had been hoping to resume flights in July after a three-month period in which most aircraft had been grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any legal challenge would be an escalation of the row with ministers after IAG and the head of British Airways declined to attend a meeting on Thursday with the UK interior minister.

British Airways also came under attack from lawmakers in parliament earlier this week over the 12,000 job cuts it was planning to make. It says it needs to axe staff as the travel market will be smaller after coronavirus.

Walsh told Sky News no decisions had been made on the redundancies yet and urged unions to attend consultation meetings over the job cuts. IAG also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Saturday preview of Flemington races

Welcome back for another edition of Payney’s Punt, as we again cast our eye over tomorrow’s packed day of racing. There is Group One racing north of the border tomorrow, with the JJ Atkins and Stradbroke Handicap at Queensland’s Eagle Farm. But as...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL | Part two

Welcome back to part two of The News’ foray into VFL/AFL players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League. With help from the GVL and its clubs, we kicked things off a fortnight ago by delving into the numbers surrounding the list of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Bowls - East Shepparton signs Brent Reiner as coach

Brent Reiner will take charge of East Shepparton ahead of the upcoming Goulburn Valley Bowls Division season. Having recently played at City of Echuca — and before that Moama — in the Campaspe Valley Bowls Division, Reiner has a strong...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

‘I can’t breathe’ slogan at US protests

Protests over the death of George Floyd have spread to at least twelve US states, with his name added to a list of black victims of police killings.

AAP Newswire