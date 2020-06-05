World

Turkey cans weekend lockdown as cases rise

By AAP Newswire

Turkey - AAP

1 of 1

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has decided to cancel a weekend lockdown announced late on Thursday after a public backlash, but he has warned of a rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Turkey's interior ministry announced the stay-at-home order in 15 cities to prevent the spread of the virus, continuing the country's policy of weekend lockdowns.

In a series of tweets, Erdogan said on Friday the government had to impose the weekend lockdown after daily new COVID-19 cases rose from around 700 to almost 1000.

"However, the reactions we received from our people pushed us to re-evaluate the decision" and the lockdown is now revoked, he said, urging citizens to follow social distancing and hygiene measures.

Latest articles

Finance

Services, business conditions ease in May

Business conditions and activity across the services sector continued to contract in May, data from the AI group shows, although the fall has slowed.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Kogan sales jump amid online shopping boom

Shopping website Kogan’s fourth quarter gross profit is tracking at more than 130 per cent higher.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail eyes recovery after slump in April

Retail sales suffered a historic plunge in April, declining 17.7 per cent, but online sales soared 26.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

‘I can’t breathe’ slogan at US protests

Protests over the death of George Floyd have spread to at least twelve US states, with his name added to a list of black victims of police killings.

AAP Newswire