Czechs end coronavirus border travel curbs

By AAP Newswire

The Czech government has agreed to open its borders with neighbours Austria and Germany.

Prague will also allow unrestricted travel to and from Hungary from noon on Friday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis has announced.

The decision follows Thursday's opening of the border with Slovakia.

"People who visit these countries do not need any coronavirus test nor quarantine," Babis told a news conference shown live on television.

"We want to return to normal. It can also be beneficial for the Czech Republic when people from these countries come and spend money here."

Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said all restrictions on travel to and from Austria and Hungary had been removed, although travellers to Germany still needed to observe that nation's conditions for entry.

The Czechs are planning to allow unrestricted entry from more than 20 European states from June 15.

Visitors arriving from places where the epidemic is still widespread will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or be quarantined on arrival.

