World

Brazil virus deaths pass Italy’s toll

By AAP Newswire

Funeral workers at a field hospital in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - AAP

1 of 1

The number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil has blown past Italy's toll as the country and other Latin American nations push to end quarantine measures and kick their economies back into gear.

The region as a whole has become a new focus of the coronavirus pandemic, with health officials urging governments there not to open their economies too fast and to avoid public crowds.

Brazil posted a record number of daily deaths for third consecutive day on Thursday, with 1437 deaths in the past 24 hours and 30,925 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the health ministry.

Total deaths in South America's largest nation now stand at 34,021, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the pandemic, criticising social distancing measures and urging regional government to lift restrictions for the sake of the economy.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro told Brazilians that death is "everyone's destiny".

With much of Latin America's population living day to day from earnings in the informal sector, many regional leaders are keen to reopen local economies, amid signs of growing hunger and strains on public finances.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro - Brazil's second-largest city, home to nearly seven million people - allowed more than 10,000 street vendors to go back to work on Thursday

"The other day, some kid told me: I prefer to die of coronavirus than see my family die of hunger," Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella told journalists.

Later in the day, during a Facebook Live session, Bolsonaro encouraged the federal solicitor-general to sue states to force them into reopening their beaches.

In Brazil, health officials say there are indications new hospitalisations are stabilising but new deaths and confirmed cases are still growing rapidly.

Many epidemiologists warn the reopenings could be premature.

Latest articles

National

Free childcare unlikely to be extended: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has talked down the likelihood of extending free childcare beyond June 28, saying the scheme was never meant to be permanent.

AAP Newswire
National

Health warning on Black Lives Matter rally

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has advised people planning to attend Saturday’s protest they will be at risk and to voice their demands without gathering.

AAP Newswire
National

QLD kids send fan mail to lonely fish

A group of Queensland schoolchildren have sent fan mail to a lonely aquarium fish in Cairns to help him overcome his coronavirus lockdown-induced despondence.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

‘I can’t breathe’ slogan at US protests

Protests over the death of George Floyd have spread to at least twelve US states, with his name added to a list of black victims of police killings.

AAP Newswire