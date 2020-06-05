Iran frees US veteran in deal

A US Navy veteran who said he contracted the coronavirus while detained in Iran since 2018 has been freed as part of a deal in which the United States allowed an Iranian-American physician to visit Iran, his lawyer and a US official says.

Iran's decision to release American Michael White and the US move to let dual citizen Majid Taheri visit Iran, both of which were confirmed by Iran's foreign minister, appeared to be a rare instance of US-Iranian co-operation.

A White House spokesman expressed hope that White's release could lead to an opening in the bitter relationship.

The two nations are at odds on a host of issues including the US decision to abandon a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program and impose crippling economic sanctions on Tehran, as well as their jockeying for influence across the Middle East.

White had been released from an Iranian prison in mid-March after being sentenced in 2019 for an unspecified offence but had remained in Iran in the custody of Switzerland, which represents US interests in Iran since the two cut diplomatic ties shortly after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"I'm improving. I did contract coronavirus in the Mashhad central prison prior to going out on furlough. But I'm recovering pretty decently," White told Fox News Channel on the tarmac of Zurich airport, adding he had been "in poor shape".

"I just got off the phone with former American hostage Michael White, who is now in Zurich after being released from Iran. He will be on a US plane shortly, and is COMING HOME," Trump said on Twitter.

"Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!"

The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed it played a role in what it called "the humanitarian gesture" on White and Taheri and said it "stands ready" to help further.

The negotiations to get White released followed several months of discussions with Iran, said a person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Taheri's lawyer said Taheri would visit family in Iran and seek medical treatment before returning to the United States.

He had pleaded guilty to violating US sanctions, the lawyer said.