Authors retract hydroxychloroquine study

By AAP Newswire

Three of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients have retracted the study on concerns about the quality of the data.

They said that Surgisphere, the company that provided the data, would not transfer the full dataset for an independent review and they "can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources".

The study was published in British medical journal the Lancet last month.

