Three officers in US court on Floyd death

Three former Minneapolis police officers newly charged in the killing of George Floyd are set to appear in court, just as crowds are expected to gather in the midwestern US city for a memorial for Floyd.

The black man's death at the hands of white officers has sparked 10 days of unrest across the United States, as protesters demand an end to police brutality against African-Americans.

The three former officers will appear before a judge for the first time on Thursday following their arrests on Wednesday, when they were charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd's killing.

The charge against a fourth former officer, Derek Chauvin, was elevated to second degree-murder. He is set to appear in court on Monday, jail documents show.

Chauvin was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, while two other officers appeared to have had their legs on his back and a fourth stood by.

There was no sign of Floyd resisting arrest, and he was heard pleading "I can't breathe," which has become a rallying cry at the ongoing protests that his death sparked.

The charges met a key demand of Floyd's family members, who have said that for them, justice means all the officers involved in the death will be held accountable.

The family was preparing to hold the first of several memorial services on Thursday in Minneapolis, the site of Floyd's killing.

Additional services are planned in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, and Houston, where Floyd lived for many years, over the coming days.