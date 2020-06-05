World

UK mandates face cover on public transport

By AAP Newswire

Man passes mural in London - AAP



Face coverings will be compulsory for passengers on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries in England from June 15, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says.

"As of Monday 15th of June, face coverings will become mandatory on public transport," he told a daily COVID-19 news conference on Thursday.

"That doesn't mean surgical masks, which we must keep for clinical settings, it means the kind of face covering you can easily make at home.

"The evidence suggests that wearing face coverings offers some, albeit limited, protection against the spread of the virus," he added.

The United Kingdom's death toll from people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 176 to 39,904, the government said on Thursday.

