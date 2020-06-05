World

Pepper spray used at HK Tiananmen memorial

By AAP Newswire

Hong Kong protesters - AAP

1 of 1

Police have fired pepper spray at Hong Kong protesters who were defying a ban to stage candlelit rallies in memory of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown while accusing Beijing authorities of stifling their freedoms too.

The scuffles broke out in the working-class Mong Kok district when demonstrators tried to set up roadblocks with metal barriers and officers used spray to disperse them, according to Reuters witnesses.

It was the first time there had been unrest during the annual Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong, which police had banned this year citing the coronavirus crisis.

Several thousand people joined the main rally in Victoria Park, chanting slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time" and "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong".

"We are just remembering those who died on June 4, the students who were killed. What have we done wrong? For 30 years we have come here peacefully and reasonably, once it's over it's 'sayonara' (goodbye)," said Kitty, a 70-year-old housewife.

The anniversary has struck an especially sensitive nerve in the former British-ruled city this year after China's move last month to impose national security legislation and the passage of a bill outlawing disrespect of China's national anthem.

It also comes as Chinese media and some Beijing officials voice support for protests in the United States against police brutality.

The Tiananmen crackdown is not officially commemorated in mainland China, where the topic is taboo.

In Beijing, security around Tiananmen Square, a popular tourist attraction in the heart of the city, appeared to be tightened, with more police visible than on ordinary days.

In Hong Kong, which just reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in weeks, police had said a mass gathering would undermine public health.

But many took to the streets to light candles and stand for a minute's silence. Seven Catholic churches opened their doors for memorials.

"We are afraid this will be the last time we can have a ceremony but Hong Kongers will always remember what happened on June 4," said Brenda Hui, 24, in Mong Kok, where she and a friend stood with a white battery-illuminated umbrella that read "Never Forget June 4".

The European Union and United States both expressed solidarity with the Hong Kong demonstrators' desire to mark the Tiananmen anniversary.

Earlier on Thursday, some students in Hong Kong followed the annual tradition of repainting a Tiananmen memorial message on a university campus bridge: "Souls of martyrs shall forever linger despite the brutal massacre. Spark of democracy shall forever glow for the demise of evil."

In the Hong Kong legislature, debate over the bill that criminalises disrespect of China's national anthem was disrupted when two pro-democracy legislators splashed foul-smelling liquid around in protest against the Tiananmen crackdown.

The bill was passed afterwards.

"A murderous state stinks forever. What we did today is to remind the world that we should never forgive the Chinese Communist Party for killing its own people 31 years ago," lawmaker Eddie Chu said before he was removed from the chamber.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Eagles’ Henley seeks copyright law change

Eagles songwriter Don Henley has urged Congress to protect artists from online pirating involving big tech platforms like Google’s YouTube.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Celebrities slam Trump over US protests

Celebrities have continued to speak out as the protests that have swept the US in the wake of George Floyd’s death show no signs of stopping.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Director returns to NZ for Avatar sequels

Director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have arrived in New Zealand to resume filming the next Avatar movies that were postponed due to the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter disclaimer on Trump’s Floyd tweet

Twitter has attached a disclaimer to a Donald Trump tweet about Minneapolis unrest, accusing the president of breaking its rules by glorifying violence.

AAP Newswire