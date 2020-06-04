World

Officer stabbed, two shot in New York

By AAP Newswire

Police at the scene of an attack on officers in Brooklyn, New York. - AAP

1 of 1

A New York police officer on an anti-looting patrol has been stabbed in the neck from behind, police say, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot injuries to their hands.

The bloodshed happened just before midnight in the hours after an 8pm curfew that was intended to quell days of unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

All three injured officers were expected to recover. The man who attacked them was shot multiple times and was hospitalised in critical condition, said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

"What we know at this point and time is that it appears to be a completely, cowardly, despicable, unprovoked attack on a defenceless police officer and thank God we aren't planning a funeral right now," Shea said.

He noted that it was one of several attacks on police officers in recent days, including one in which a driver ploughed into a police sergeant who was trying to stop looting in the Bronx and a lieutenant who was struck in the helmet by a brick during a brawl with protesters in Manhattan.

New York City has been roiled by days of protests over police brutality, and the spot in Brooklyn where Wednesday night's attack took place is just a block away from where demonstrators and police engaged days ago in an hours-long standoff, during which a police car was burned and protesters beaten with batons.

There were peaceful marches and protests throughout the day on Wednesday, but police moved in to break them up when the city's curfew took effect.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who appeared with Shea outside the hospital where the officers were being treated, called it a "very tough night" and lauded the officers for their bravery.

Some details of how the attack unfolded were still unclear, but Shea said the man casually approached two officers stationed in the area to prevent looting at around 11.45am and stabbed one of them.

Officers a short distance away heard gunshots, rushed to the scene and saw the man with a gun in his hand, believed to have been taken from one of the officers, Shea said. The responding officers then opened fire.

The commissioner said 22 shell casings were recovered. He didn't say whether the officers' hand wounds came from the guns of fellow officers.

Shea didn't speculate on the motive of the stabber, who was not identified, but Patrolmen's Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch blamed anti-police rhetoric during the protests.

"Are we surprised? Are we surprised we're here in the hospital again. Did we doubt because of the rhetoric we're hearing, the anti-police rhetoric that's storming our streets, are we surprised that we got this call? I'm not. We said it's going to happen," he said.

Latest articles

News

Pushing through COVID with serious fun

When times get tough, the tough get going — or videoing. While the rest of us were hiding under the doona during COVID-19 lockdown, Mark DePaola was out making wacky videos of himself doing push-ups around Shepparton. For the past month, the...

John Lewis
News

Homeless man jailed after lighting fires in Shepparton and Murchison

A homeless man who admitted to lighting three fires around Shepparton and Murchison has been warned by a magistrate his actions could have had “tragic consequences”. Yavuz Bayinder, 44, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 2...

Liz Mellino
News

Echuca family feeling “so lucky” after serious causeway collision

Emily Burdett would give just about anything to forget the night of Thursday, May 21. A night on which she did nothing wrong, but a night for which she is still paying a heavy price. The night a simple shopping trip from Echuca to Shepparton would...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter disclaimer on Trump’s Floyd tweet

Twitter has attached a disclaimer to a Donald Trump tweet about Minneapolis unrest, accusing the president of breaking its rules by glorifying violence.

AAP Newswire