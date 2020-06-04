World

Exam shows Trump remains clinically obese

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump remains clinically obese, a physical exam shows. - AAP

President Donald Trump remains clinically obese after putting on weight, a summary of his annual physical says, raising questions over his usage of an unproven coronavirus drug that can cause serious side effects in heavier-set people.

The summary, released on Wednesday by the White House, states that Trump weighs 110.5 kilograms (244 pounds) and stands 190.5cm (6 feet and 3 inches) tall, meaning he put on 0.45 kilograms (a pound) since his last physical in February 2019.

Based on those measures, Trump has a body mass index of 30.49. Anything above 30 is deemed clinically obese.

That is significant since the summary also states that Trump popped hydroxychloroquine pills for two weeks in May "as a preventative measure" after a couple of White House staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

"The president completed the regimen safely and without side effects," stated the summary, which was penned by Sean Conley, Trump's personal physician.

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, has not received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for coronavirus treatment and there's no evidence to suggest it could prevent the infection.

In fact, the FDA has released notice that doctors should not prescribe hydroxychloroquine outside of hospital settings due to a high risk of side effects, including heart complications.

Such side effects are more likely to occur in people with pre-existing conditions, such as obesity and heart problems.

Still, Conley said in the memo that Trump remains "healthy."

"There were no findings of significance or changes to report," Conley wrote.

The summary reveals Trump's cholesterol level has balanced to a healthy level, now at 167, compared to an unhealthy 223 in 2018 and barely healthy 196 last year.

That's likely due to Trump's taking an increased dose of rosuvastatin, a cholesterol-lowering medication.

Trump also continues to take a daily dose of finasteride, a drug that's supposed to prevent hair loss.

