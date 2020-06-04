World

Air NZ getting back above half capacity

By AAP Newswire

Air New Zealand is getting back above half-capacity. - AAP

In a further sign of New Zealand's recovery, the national carrier will return to half of its pre-coronavirus capacity next month.

Air New Zealand says it plans to operate at 55 per cent of domestic capacity in July and August after Kiwis showed their appetite to return to the skies.

"We've been encouraged by demand from leisure travellers recently and we're also expecting demand for business travel to continue to build," Air NZ executive Scott Carr said on Wednesday.

"As a result, we have been working to add more flying to our domestic schedule from next month and this includes additional services for the July school holidays.'

North Island resort town Taupo and South Island city Timaru will come back on line next week, bringing the number of domestic destinations to 20.

Air New Zealand has slashed international services due to COVID-19, but is still running flights to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Los Angeles and Hong Kong for those people permitted to move between countries.

