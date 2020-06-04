US police “on leave” after 7 News attack

World
US police “on leave” after 7 News attackBy AAP Newswire
Two US police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a Seven Network journalist and cameraman were beaten at a rally outside the White House.
Amelia Brace and Tim Myers were broadcasting live back to Australia on Monday when US Park Police in riot gear began aggressively clearing Washington DC's Lafayette Square. Ms Brace was clubbed with a truncheon and Mr Myers punched and hit with a riot shield.
"As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two US Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press," Park Police acting Chief Gregory Monahan said on Wednesday.
The park was filled with protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died during a police arrest last week.
The park was aggressively cleared to allow US President Donald Trump to pose for photos outside a church holding a bible.