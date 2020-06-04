World

US police “on leave” after 7 News attack

By AAP Newswire

A Channel 7 crew being assaulted by police during US protest coverage - AAP

1 of 1

Two US police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a Seven Network journalist and cameraman were beaten at a rally outside the White House.

Amelia Brace and Tim Myers were broadcasting live back to Australia on Monday when US Park Police in riot gear began aggressively clearing Washington DC's Lafayette Square. Ms Brace was clubbed with a truncheon and Mr Myers punched and hit with a riot shield.

"As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two US Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press," Park Police acting Chief Gregory Monahan said on Wednesday.

The park was filled with protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died during a police arrest last week.

The park was aggressively cleared to allow US President Donald Trump to pose for photos outside a church holding a bible.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter disclaimer on Trump’s Floyd tweet

Twitter has attached a disclaimer to a Donald Trump tweet about Minneapolis unrest, accusing the president of breaking its rules by glorifying violence.

AAP Newswire