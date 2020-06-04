Protesters, police clash at London rally

Protesters have clashed with police as thousands flooded into central London to demonstrate in response to the death of George Floyd.

Activists chanted "black lives matter" and "we will not be silent" in Hyde Park during a peaceful protest before tensions escalated near the prime minister's Downing St office.

Star Wars actor John Boyega was among those to speak at Wednesday's rally before protesters, many wearing masks and holding placards, marched on the parliamentary offices at Westminster.

Chief constables from across the UK issued a joint statement saying they "stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified" that African-American man Floyd died at the hands of US police.

Floyd died after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protest in the US.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled and sickened" by Floyd's treatment.

"And my message to President Trump, to everybody in the United States, from the UK is that I don't think ... racism, racist violence, has (a) place in our society," Johnson told reporters.

He said people had the right to protest, but urged them to do so peacefully and in accordance with the rules on social distancing.

"Everybody's lives matter, black lives matter, but we must fight this virus as well."

Videos shared on social media showed protesters and police clashing outside Downing St as Johnson spoke to reporters.

Footage showed objects including signs and a traffic cone being thrown at police while one protester was wrestled to the ground and restrained by officers.

A spokesman for Keir Starmer said the Labour leader supported the "solidarity" being shown by UK demonstrators but urged them to uphold distancing rules by staying two metres apart.