World

Three more officers charged in Floyd death

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Derek Chauvin - AAP

1 of 1

Three former Minnesota police officers who were at the scene of George Floyd's death have been charged with aiding and abetting a murder and a fourth has had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder.

The most serious charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, whose caught-on-video treatment of the handcuffed Floyd spurred worldwide protests.

Three other officers - Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao - were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

All four were fired last week.

The new charges were filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who planned an announcement later on Wednesday.

Lawyer for Floyd's family, Benjamin Crump, called it "a bittersweet moment" and "a significant step forward on the road to justice".

Crump said Ellison had told the family he would continue his investigation into Floyd's death and upgrade the charge to first-degree murder if warranted.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a visit to a makeshift shrine at the street corner where Floyd died, his family had again called for the arrests of Lane, Kueng and Thao.

Minnesota has opened a civil rights investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of discrimination against minorities.

Latest articles

News

Seymour Health encouraging staff and patients to quit smoking

Patients and staff of Seymour Health will be encouraged to stop smoking to help reduce the burden on the health system. People who smoke have an increased risk of catching influenza and typically have more complications from COVID-19. There’s...

David Rak
News

Seymour Working Sheep Dog Club founders get pride of place in new pavilion

A plaque commemorating the founding members of the Seymour Working Sheep Dog Club will be displayed in the new Kings Park pavilion. Dan Donovan was a founding member in 1963 and organised the plaque to recognise people who have given years of...

David Rak
News

Seymour Rotary collects rubbish around Seymour

Rotarian Catriona Jarman said it was shameful the countryside next to what should be a picturesque area adjacent to the billabong could be littered

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire