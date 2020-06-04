World

Aussies killed at London Bridge remembered

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of a memorial card at Kirsty Boden's funeral - AAP

1 of 1

The fiance of an Australian nurse slain during the 2017 London Bridge attack has paid tribute to his former partner, who if still alive would have been trying to "save as many lives as possible" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kirsty Boden, 28, was remembered along with fellow Australian Sara Zelenak, 21, and six others who were killed in the attacks exactly three years ago, on the night of June 3, 2017.

Boden's fiance James Hodder paid tribute to the South Australian nurse at a special virtual service organised by Southwark Cathedral in London on Wednesday.

"Despite the fact that three years have gone by our love, sadness, joy and so many other emotions that we have when we think of Kirsty have not diminished, not one iota," he said.

"I cannot believe it has been three years since I kissed Kirsty goodbye for the last time and got to see that beautiful smile.

"We all miss her so much and despite my best efforts, the world seems like a much darker place without her, especially at the moment when I know as a nurse she would be doing everything in her power to save as many lives as possible during this horrible pandemic."

Ms Boden was having dinner with friends and left the relative safety of a restaurant to help a stabbing victim but was herself fatally stabbed as she knelt over the wounded man.

Her workplace Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust paid tribute to the Australian and other victims by lighting candles for Wednesday's service.

Ms Zelenak's mother Julie Wallace, who founded a holistic trauma healing centre named Sarz Sanctuary, also remembered her daughter on Wednesday.

"Thank you beautiful Sarz Sanctuary supporters on Sarz's 3rd anniversary I'm holding my angel daughter's hand and together we are truly grateful for all the love and kindness we have received on this special day," she wrote on Facebook.

Attackers Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba used a van to run down dozens of pedestrians on the bridge before stabbing others with kitchen knives in the nearby Borough Market.

The men were eventually shot by police.

Ms Zelenak, of Queensland, had made a last-minute decision to go out in the London Bridge area and was the first to be fatally stabbed by the men.

Canadian Christine Archibald, 30; Frenchmen Xavier Thomas, 45, Sebastian Belanger, 36, and Alexandre Pigeard, 26; Briton James McMullan, 32; and Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were killed along with the Australians.

The Metropolitan Police and London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute to the victims.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends who lost loved ones in this awful attack, and who are having to adjust to grieving in very different and difficult circumstances this year," Mr Khan said.

Latest articles

Galleries

Mt Buller: So many reasons to smile | Gallery

The official start of the 2020 ski season at Mt Buller is less than four weeks away but an early cold snap across south-east Australia last month saw snow settle at resorts from Perisher to Lake Mountain. With the recent easing of restrictions, News...

Shepparton News
Sport

PHOTOS | Social bowls returns

The region’s bowlers have wasted little time getting back on the greens after the Victorian Government’s relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. It might just have been social play — with competitive bowls still off the table — but...

Shepparton News
Sport

PHOTOS | Golfers enjoy return to the fairways

Mooroopna Golf Club was back to normal on Saturday, well sort of. The course held its first Saturday competition since the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure in March. Although more than 100 golfers took part in the competition, with each group...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire