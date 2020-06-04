World

Aust journalist assaulted on live TV in UK

By AAP Newswire

An Australian journalist has been assaulted by a man armed with a screwdriver on television during a live cross in central London.

Nine News' Europe correspondent Sophie Walsh was covering a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning local time when she was attacked.

Walsh was speaking during a live cross for Adelaide's 6pm news bulletin, but was not in front of the camera, when the incident happened as footage of the day's earlier protests in Paris was being screened.

A man allegedly yelled "Allah Akbar" before making stabbing motions and grabbing Walsh.

In the footage Walsh can be heard to scream before camera operator Jason Conduit armed himself with a light stand and chased the man into the park.

"S***, sorry, sorry," a shaken Walsh is heard saying to the presenter as she watches the men run away.

"Yeah a man just came up and grabbed me, but he's OK, he's not armed. A man just came up and grabbed me though."

The man was chased down and detained by Conduit and passers-by until police arrived and arrested him.

Officers found the man had a screwdriver and charged him with threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon.

Walsh told AAP a nearby photographer had said the man also claimed to have put a bomb in a bin.

She said she was rattled but not physically harmed by the unprovoked attack, which prompted an outpouring of support for the correspondent on social media.

"Thank you for your messages. The man has been arrested for threats to kill and carrying a weapon. I'm shaken but ok. Big thanks to my incredible cameraman Jason Conduit who chased him down armed with a light stand and got him arrested," Walsh wrote on Twitter.

