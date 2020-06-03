US religious leaders criticise Trump

Mainstream US Protestant and Catholic leaders have sharply criticised President Donald Trump, after peaceful protesters were forcibly displaced for a staged photo in front of a church near the White House.

Trump won the 2016 presidential election with strong support from white Catholics and evangelical Christians. Just months ahead of the November elections, Trump has been trying to again appeal to those voters.

However, religious leaders have condemned the administration's treatment of people protesting over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American who died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Trump has called for state governors to crack down on the thousands protesting Floyd's death around the country, and threatened to send in the US military

Police on horseback and armed soldiers used tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back on Monday evening, before Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Square to St. John's Episcopal Church, which had been damaged by fire amid protests on Sunday. In front of the church, Trump held up a Bible.

On Tuesday, Trump issued an executive order directing US agencies to "protect" religious freedom overseas and visited a shrine to Pope John Paul II.

John Paul, the head of the Catholic church for nearly 40 years, would "not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace," Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the top Catholic leader in the nation's capital, said in a statement Tuesday.

Hundreds of shouting protesters lined the street near the monument to the pope, holding signs that read, "Racist in Chief," "Trump Mocks Christ" and "Our Church is not a Photo Op."

Susan Gunn, director of the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns, a Catholic group that helped organise the protest, said she was disappointed that Trump had not used either occasion to try to bring people together.

"Our society's splintering. We are in the middle of a pandemic with 100,000 dead," she said speaking of the coronavirus outbreak, which she noted has disproportionately affected people of colour.

"President Trump identifies himself as a Christian and avid reader of the Bible. And I just call him and all of our hurting communities to remember the great commandment to love your neighbour as yourself," Gunn said.

Bishop Michael Curry, the chief pastor and chief executive of the Executive Council of the Episcopal Church, also criticised Trump for using a church building and the Bible for partisan purposes.

Elizabeth Eaton, the presiding bishop for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, condemned Trump's decision to use the Catholic shrine as a political backdrop.

"Denouncing this outrage cannot, however, distract us from the deep wounds of structural racism and white supremacy that have been reopened by the killing of George Floyd," she said in a statement.