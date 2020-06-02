World

UK warns China not to destroy HK ‘jewel’

By AAP Newswire

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab - AAP

1 of 1

The United Kingdom has warned Beijing to step back from the brink over an "authoritarian" national security law in Hong Kong that it says risks destroying one of the jewels of Asia's economy while ruining the reputation of China.

China's parliament last week approved a decision to create laws for Hong Kong to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference. Mainland security and intelligence agents may be stationed in the city for the first time.

"There is time for China to reconsider, there is a moment for China to step back from the brink and respect Hong Kong's autonomy and respect China's own international obligations," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament on Tuesday.

"The sad reality is that if China continues down this track, it will be strangling what has long been the jewel in the economic crown," Raab said, when asked about the future of the Hong Kong dollar peg.

Hong Kong fell to sixth place from third in the latest ranking of global financial centres, according to the Z/Yen global financial centres index, behind New York, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore. It was Asia's top hub in 2019.

Raab said the security law was in breach of the "one country, two systems" principle enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, and also conflicted with Article 23 of China's own basic law.

Raab, though, cautioned that he did not expect China to change course. "We think that it is unlikely that will happen," he said.

If it goes ahead, Raab said the United Kingdom will form an alliance of countries to resist China, whose $US14 trillion economy dwarfs every Western economy apart from the United States which has a $US21.4 trillion economy.

Raab said the United Kingdom could not coerce China but would seek to persuade it to change course.

If China does not change course, British National Overseas passport-holders in Hong Kong will be offered a path to British citizenship.

Asked if London would go further, Raab said that the offer was already generous: around 300,000 holders of BNO passports and another 3 million were eligible.

Latest articles

News

Seymour Health encouraging staff and patients to quit smoking

Patients and staff of Seymour Health will be encouraged to stop smoking to help reduce the burden on the health system. People who smoke have an increased risk of catching influenza and typically have more complications from COVID-19. There’s...

David Rak
News

Seymour Working Sheep Dog Club founders get pride of place in new pavilion

A plaque commemorating the founding members of the Seymour Working Sheep Dog Club will be displayed in the new Kings Park pavilion. Dan Donovan was a founding member in 1963 and organised the plaque to recognise people who have given years of...

David Rak
News

Seymour Rotary collects rubbish around Seymour

Rotarian Catriona Jarman said it was shameful the countryside next to what should be a picturesque area adjacent to the billabong could be littered

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire