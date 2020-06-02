World

Trump threat to use to stop protests

President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the United States military unless states halt violent protests across the country.

He has demanded the states use tougher measures to crack down on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of violent protests in dozens of American cities.

He has called on the states "deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the street."

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," he said in an address in the White House Rose Garden.

The days of protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The demonstrations turned violent in several cities, with people trashing stores, smashing and burning police cars and igniting fires in historic Lafayette Park across from the White House.

