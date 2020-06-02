World

French COVID-19 cases in hospitals dip

By AAP Newswire

Bar employee prepares his cafe terrace in Paris - AAP

1 of 1

The French health ministry says people should continue taking protective measures against the coronavirus even as cases in hospitals and intensive care continue to fall.

As France readies for a second phase of easing restrictions from Tuesday, with parks, bars, restaurants and beaches expected to reopen, the ministry said "good news should not make us forget the danger of the virus".

The ministry said in a daily update that 31 coronavirus deaths were recorded in hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 18,506 since March 1.

It said fatalities from nursing homes would be updated on Tuesday.

The ministry said there were still 14,288 cases in hospital on Monday, a slight drop from 14,322 on Sunday, compared with 16,798 a week ago.

The number of cases in intensive care stood at 1302, with nine new cases since Monday, compared with 1609 a week ago.

Since the start of the outbreak, 101,739 people have been hospitalised in France with COVID-19, the ministry said.

Latest articles

News

Vaughan St carparks removed to increase pedestrian safety

Four parking bays on Vaughan St, Shepparton, will be removed today by Greater Shepparton City Council. It is intended to improve sight safety distances for pedestrians and vehicles at the zebra corssing near Kmart and Finer Fruit along the busy...

James Bennett
News

Mt Buller: So many reasons to smile | Gallery

The official start of the 2020 ski season at Mt Buller is less than four weeks away but an early cold snap across south-east Australia last month saw snow settle at resorts from Perisher to Lake Mountain. With the recent easing of restrictions, News...

Shepparton News
News

Aquamoves set to remain closed to public despite easing of restrictions

Swimmers and gym goers will have to wait a little longer to use Aquamoves, despite the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria tomorrow. The state government announced a raft of restrictions would be eased on June 1, which has allowed...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire