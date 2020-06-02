World

UK contact-tracing going well, govt says

By AAP Newswire

Matt Hancock - AAP

1 of 1

Britain's coronavirus test-and-trace system is working well and some of the thousands of contact-tracers who have been recruited are not yet fully occupied, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.

"The system is up and running, it's successful. I am very glad to report that those who are asked to isolate by the contact-tracers are expressing the willingness to do so," Hancock said during the government's daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.

"We have more capacity than we need and this is a good thing."

Hancock did not give any data on the number of people who have been contacted under the new system.

The national co-ordinator, John Newton, said the numbers of contacts being identified were "high".

Schoolchildren in some junior years were allowed to return on Monday in many areas of England, under strict social distancing rules, while groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outdoors.

"This will be a moment of joy and relief for many," Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, urging people to "keep 2 metres away from those you don't live with, and wash your hands regularly".

The United Kingdom's death toll from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 111 to 39,049, the government said on Monday.

Latest articles

Golf

Golf’s European Tour resumes from July

The European Tour plans to resume its season in July starting with a six-week stretch of golf tournaments in Britain named the “UK Swing”.

AAP Newswire
Golf

McIlroy tips Ryder Cup reschedule for 2021

Rory McIlroy believes the Ryder Cup will be postponed this year and expects the biennial teams event to instead be played in 2021.

AAP Newswire
Golf

TV ratings soar with golf charity match

Television ratings soared when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played alongside NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a golf charity match on Sunday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire