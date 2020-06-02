UK contact-tracing going well, govt says

5370537724001

Britain's coronavirus test-and-trace system is working well and some of the thousands of contact-tracers who have been recruited are not yet fully occupied, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.

"The system is up and running, it's successful. I am very glad to report that those who are asked to isolate by the contact-tracers are expressing the willingness to do so," Hancock said during the government's daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.