Spain reports no daily coronavirus death

By AAP Newswire

Fernando Simon - AAP

Spain says it's reporting no deaths in a 24-hour period from the coronavirus for the first time since March.

Emergency health response chief Fernando Simon said the development is "very, very encouraging".

He told a news conference there were only 71 new infection over the past 24 hours.

"We are in a very good place in the evolution of the pandemic," Simon said.

"The statistics are following a trend. They are going the right direction."

Spain reported its first two deaths on March 3.

Another was reported two days later.

Spain's number of infections and death jumped exponentially.

On April 2, it recorded 950 deaths in 24 hours - the peak death toll.

The official death toll now stands at 27,127, with 240,000 confirmed cases.

Spain in recent weeks has gradually been relaxing its strict lockdown as the outbreak ebbs.

