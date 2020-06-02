World

Italy records 60 deaths, 178 new cases

By AAP Newswire

Customer has his body temperature checked in Milan - AAP

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 60 against 75 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases fell to just 178 from 355 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 33,475, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 233,197, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain and Britain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 41,367 from 42,075 the day before.

There were 424 people in intensive care on Monday, down from 435 on Sunday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 158,355 were declared recovered against 157,507 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.452 million people had been tested for the virus as of Monday, against 2.434 million on Sunday, out of a population of about 60 million.

