Italy records 60 deaths, 178 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 60 against 75 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases fell to just 178 from 355 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 33,475, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.